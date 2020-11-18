Michael B. Jordan Voted ‘People’s’ Sexiest Man Alive 2020

Written by BET Staff

It has been seven years since actor Michael B. Jordan was featured in People Magazine’s Ones to Watch portfolio for his outstanding performance in Fruitvale Station. And now he’s been crowned the publications Sexiest Man Alive for 2020. Sitting down with People, Jordan said that the honor is a “cool feeling,” but his crew would always tease him saying that might not ever be voted as the magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of," said Jordan. RELATED: Michael B. Jordan And His Family Star In Coach Holiday Campaign

After the actor revealed the cover onto his Instagram page he recieved praises not only from his fans in the comments section but a few celebrties as well! "Okayy sexiest man aliveeeee," commented rapper Megan Thee Stallion. "D**n right!!!!!!!," wrote his Just Mercy co-star, Jamie Foxx. "No one else stood a chance. Congrats, brother," said Leslie Odom Jr. And Jordan's Black Panther partner Lupita Nyong'o called the Jordan an "Afro-Disiac."

When it comes to who is overjoyed about his special title, Jordan says that is certainly the women in his life. “[They] are definitely proud of this one,” he says. When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for."

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan To Produce ‘Static Shock’ Movie Based On DC Comics Character The 33-year-old’s movie credits include continuing on the boxing legacy of Apollo Creed as his son, Adonis, in Creed in 2015 to later becoming the villain in the Marvel film Black Panther as Erik Killmonger in 2018, and then starring alongside Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy.People also reports that in 10 years, Jordan will star as a former Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse but the actor hopes "to be maybe directing a little more, acting less, producing a lot more." Outside of acting, Jordan has made big moves inside and outside the industry. His Outlier Society Productions was the first to adopt an inclusion rider, which mandates that filmmakers enlist a diverse cast and crew. He was also an active part in the 2020 election and the Black Lives Matter movement. This is the third year in a row that People has picked a Black as their sexiest man alive. In 2019, they selected singer John Legend for the honor and in 2018 actor Idris Elba was crowned.