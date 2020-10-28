Michael B. Jordan And His Family Star In Coach Holiday Campaign

Michael B. Jordan is ready to get festive and spread holiday cheer with Coach! As a global ambassador, the actor stars in the brand’s new “Holiday is Where You Find It” campaign.

The campaign launched on Tuesday (Oct. 27) and features Jordan and his family celebrating new and old family traditions as the holiday season kicks off. The Creed actor told People Magazine that he is looking forward to Kwanzaa and eating plenty of good food.

