Watch Denzel Washington Tear Up Over Son John David’s Kind Words

Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington recently got emotional after being informed that his son John David shared some sweet praise for his legendary dad.

In November 2020, the New York Times named Denzel as the “Greatest Actor of the 21st Century (So Far)” by critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott.

Sitting down with Access Hollywood to talk about his upcoming film The Little Things, Denzel Washington learned that his son and Tenet star responded to the Times recognition saying “it’s about time” his father received the recognition for grand title.

“I think he is one of the greatest to ever do it so it was a very proud moment for our entire family,” said the Malcolm & Marie star.

