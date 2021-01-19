Watch Denzel Washington Tear Up Over Son John David’s Kind Words

Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington recently got emotional after being informed that his son John David shared some sweet praise for his legendary dad.
In November 2020, the New York Times named Denzel as the “Greatest Actor of the 21st Century (So Far)” by critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott.
Sitting down with Access Hollywood to talk about his upcoming film The Little Things, Denzel Washington learned that his son and Tenet star responded to the Times recognition saying “it’s about time” his father received the recognition for grand title.
“I think he is one of the greatest to ever do it so it was a very proud moment for our entire family,” said the Malcolm & Marie star.
RELATED: Watch The Trailer For Zendaya & John David Washington's New Film ‘Malcolm & Marie’
Blown away by his son's kind words, the 66-year-old appeared teary eyed before responding, “Wow. I’m speechless.” He continued, “I didn’t know he said that.”
“Denzel Washington is beyond category: a screen titan who is also a subtle and sensitive craftsman, with serious old-school stage training and blazing movie-star presence,” Scott writes for the New York Times.
In The Little Things, Washington stars as Joe “Deke” Deacon, a deputy sheriff sent to Los Angeles to gather evidence for a case along with Sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek). They soon find themselves on a manhunt for a serial killer, People reports.
The movie hits select theaters and HBO Max on Jan. 29, 2021.
(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
COMMENTS