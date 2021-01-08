Watch The Trailer For Zendaya & John David Washington's New Film ‘Malcolm & Marie’

Zendaya and John David Washington have joined forces for a new film titled Malcolm & Marie, which hits Netflix on February 5.

According to Deadline, the romantic drama is written and directed by Sam Levinson who is also the creator of Euphoria, which stars Zendaya and earned her a Primetime Emmy. The movie follows “a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.”

Netflix reportedly bought the rights to the film for $30 million at last year’s Toronto Film Festival.

RELATED: Emmys 2020: Tyler Perry Accepts Governor's Award With Amazing Speech About His Grandmother’s Quilt

Washington and Zendaya also serve as producers on the film, according to IMDB.

Watch the trailer below, which already has over 190,000 views.