Lori Harvey Showing Michael B. Jordan Love Will Give You All The Feels

Written by BET Staff

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are currently the most talked about couple on social media and they don’t mind publicly showing their affection. On Jan. 24, Jordan, 33, posted a shirtless photo in the Caribbean island of St. Barts with a credit to 24-year-old Harvey. One of the thousands of comments came from Harvey, which simply read, “Mine.” See below:

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Reveal Their Nicknames For One Another Steve Harvey, Lori’s stepfather, recently spoke out about their romance on The Steve Harvey Morning Show, "I like this one. I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.'" Harvey then reflected on Jordan earning the moniker of PEOPLE’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive. "'Cause, you ain't the sexiest man in the world to me!" he says in jest. "Let's be clear about that." Earlier this month, Lori and MBJ went public with their relationship after weeks of speculation from fans. On January 10, the couple both posted pictures of each other on Instagram.

Speaking with People in November, Jordan admitted that he was on the search for a romantic partner, listing the personality traits he believed were the most important to him for a successful relationship. Looks like he may have found it.