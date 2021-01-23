Trending:

Steve Harvey’s Hilarious Reaction To Daughter Lori’s Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 21: Steve Harvey speaks onstage during 2019 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Steve Harvey’s Hilarious Reaction To Daughter Lori’s Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

MBJ better keep himself in Steve’s good graces.

Published 14 hours ago

Steve Harvey seems to be happy about his daughter Lori’s new relationship with Michael B. Jordan. But says jokingly that could change in a hurry.

The 64-year-old TV personality spoke about Lori booing up with the Black Panther star during his iHeartRadio show on Friday (January 22).

"I like this one," Harvey said on The Steve Harvey Morning Show. "I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.'"

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Reveal Their Nicknames For One Another

Harvey then reflected on Jordan earning the moniker of PEOPLE’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive.

"'Cause, you ain't the sexiest man in the world to me!" he says in jest. "Let's be clear about that."

Earlier this month, Lori and MBJ went public with their relationship after weeks of speculation from fans. On January 10, the couple both posted pictures of each other on Instagram.

Listen to Harvey talk about his daughter’s new romance below.

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs