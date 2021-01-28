Wendy Williams Reveals All In New Lifetime Doc And Biopic, ‘I Can’t Believe I Survived’

Get ready for a double dose of Wendy Williams as she gives her fans a front-row seat to her controversial and drama-filled life’s story on Lifetime!

On Saturday (Jan. 30), fans will have a front-row seat into the details of the talk show host and former radio DJ’s rise to fame in Wendy Williams: The Movie starring actress Ciera Payton as Williams.

Immediately following the film, Williams takes over explaining the emotional toll of discovering the details about her ex-husband’s infidelities and her tumultuous marriage played out in the tabloids, her coveted career from local radio to television icon, and her rise to success in her documentary Wendy Williams: What a Mess!.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Shares First Trailer For Her Movie Biopic

“She’s all the things that we have made so taboo in our society, especially as a woman. She is assertive, she knows how to speak up, she’s okay with letting her opinion be known,” Payton says in an interview with BET.com describing Williams as a woman with resilience. “She does it with flair and finesse.”