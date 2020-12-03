Wendy Williams Shares First Trailer For Her Movie Biopic

The Wendy Williams biopic airs on Lifetime on January 30 and the trailer has finally dropped.

Titled Wendy Williams: The Movie, the biopic appears to hold nothing back. The film details Williams’ ups and downs, from her start in radio to her highly successful syndicated talk show. The movie takes a look into her private persona, discussing the joy and humiliation she’s experienced throughout her life.from drug abuse to her divorce.

Williams released the trailer on her social media, see below: