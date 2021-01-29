NAACP Image Awards To Announce Nominees

On Tuesday, February 2 at 1 pm EST, the nominees for this year’s 52nd NAACP Image Awards will be announced virtually on the award’s Instagram account.

Tony-award winning actress and singer Anika Noni-Rose, actress and singer Chloe Bailey, actress Erika Alexander, actor, dancer, and choreographer Nicco Annan, and actor and singer Terrence C. “TC” Carson will be presenting the nominees via IG.

Prior to the virtual event, the NAACP Image Awards-winning and Emmy-nominated talk show The Real led by hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai will exclusively reveal nominees in 15 categories for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on February 2 ahead of the nominations announcement.

Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the NAACP Image Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements and

performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will air on BET Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. EST. Non-televised award categories will live stream over five nights (March 22-26, 2021). The virtual ceremonies will recognize winners in more than 60 non-televised award categories in the fields of television and streaming, music, literature, film, and activism.

