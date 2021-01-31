Trending:

Tiffany Haddish And Common Make Out In ‘Silhouette Challenge’ Video

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Common and Tiffany Haddish attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The couple is Tik Tok official.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Tiffany Haddish and Common set social media on fire with a make out session on Tik Tok.

The steamy clip was part of the viral “silhouette challenge” in which people post sexy videos of their bodies outlined against a red filter background. The actress and comedian also posted the video on Sunday (Jan. 31) to her Instagram account.

In the video, Haddish is seen wearing a smile and an overcoat, with a remix of the Paul Anka tune “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” playing in the background. The comedian is next seen in silhouette wearing what’s underneath the trench coat and a long wig.

One person who appreciated her silhouetted moves is her boyfriend Common, who makes a cameo and offers a kiss.

Rumors swirled a few months ago about a breakup, after fans noticed that the couple unfollowed each other on social media. But Haddish seems to have dispelled those rumors now.

Here’s a look at the video. There’s a twist at the end.

(Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

