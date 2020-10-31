Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Relationship With Common

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Common and Tiffany Hadish at The Apollo Theater on October 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Relationship With Common

“I haven't felt like this about a relationship ever,” she says.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Lynette Holloway

Tiffany Haddish in a recent interview dispelled rumors and set the record straight about her relationship with Common

Haddish, 40, says the relationship with the 48-year-old rapper is unlike anything she’s ever experienced, and has hope for the future. 

"I feel like it's gonna work,” she tells Extra's Rachel Lindsay. “I haven't felt like this about a relationship ever." 

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Confirms Relationship With Common

The couple sparked rumors of a breakup recently when Common briefly unfollowed Haddish on social media. But the two are once again following each other, and confirmed their relationship via social media after saying “I love you” on Instagram Live.

For her part, Haddish is looking forward to the debut of her Lifetime movie Christmas Unwrapped, on which she served as executive producer. The television film portrays a newspaper reporter assigned to investigate a philanthropic bachelor to determine how he obtains his millions to help the poor. Amid the ensuing scandal, sparks fly between the writer and bachelor.

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC