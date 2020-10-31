Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish in a recent interview dispelled rumors and set the record straight about her relationship with Common.

Haddish, 40, says the relationship with the 48-year-old rapper is unlike anything she’s ever experienced, and has hope for the future.

"I feel like it's gonna work,” she tells Extra's Rachel Lindsay. “I haven't felt like this about a relationship ever."

The couple sparked rumors of a breakup recently when Common briefly unfollowed Haddish on social media. But the two are once again following each other, and confirmed their relationship via social media after saying “I love you” on Instagram Live.