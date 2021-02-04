Nick Cannon Tests Positive For COVID-19

Next month will mark a year since the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country. Unfortunately, the virus is still spiking, and many people continue to test positive. Nick Cannon is the latest celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Cannon confirmed the news Variety. The 40-year-old will temporarily step down from hosting The Masked Singer and Niecy Nash will be his fill-in.

It’s not known if he has any symptoms, but Variety reports he is quarantining at home.

Cannon, who was diagnosed with lupus kidney disease in 2012, has not posted on social media about his diagnosis.

There has been some hope with the vaccine. However, there has been a large gap between Black Americans and White Americans receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black, Hispanic, and Native American people are succumbing to the disease at nearly three times the rate of white people.

The comedian is expected to return to his hosting duties later in the season.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.