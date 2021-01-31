Blacks Disportionately Left Behind In COVID-19 Vaccination Drive, Study

Since COVID-19 vaccination drives have been popping up throughout the country, an Associated Press analysis found an alarming disparity among Black Americans and their white counterparts.

Black people are receiving the vaccine at a significantly lower rate than the general population, according to statistics from 17 states, and two cities that were gathered through Jan. 25, The Associated Press writes.

The data comes from Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia, and two cities, Philadelphia and Chicago.

