Wendy Williams Admits She Knew 'For Years' About Her Husband's Double Life

Wendy Williams is continuing to spill the tea on her failed marriage with her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter. After directly acknowledging Hunter's "new family" in a recent interview, the talk show host admitted in another that she had known about his double life "for years."

During her appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Williams said she chose to stay with Hunter despite knowing of his alleged other life.

"I had to get my ducks in a row," she said. "I knew a lot of things for years."