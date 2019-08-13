Wendy Williams Admits She Knew 'For Years' About Her Husband's Double Life

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Wendy Williams is continuing to spill the tea on her failed marriage with her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter. After directly acknowledging Hunter's "new family" in a recent interview, the talk show host admitted in another that she had known about his double life "for years."
During her appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Williams said she chose to stay with Hunter despite knowing of his alleged other life.
"I had to get my ducks in a row," she said. "I knew a lot of things for years."
The talk show maven added that she stayed because she did not want to uproot their son Kevin Hunter Jr.'s life.
"My son was at home," she continued. "It wasn't fair to him. I'm not going [to] grab his hand and flee the scene and move zip codes. Now, he has to move high schools and stuff like that — he's just making friends. Now, he's away in college, and the person I am now is very single because he's not living with me. He goes to school in Miami."
She also mentioned that she had her "own" photos of Hunter's separate home with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, and would have left him, eventually.
"I can take a lot," she said. "But I'm not raising a family."
Hudson and Hunter reportedly welcomed a love child in March. Williams subsequently filed for divorce a month later.
Listen to Wendy Williams' interview, below:
(Photo by Alessio Botticelli/GC Images)
