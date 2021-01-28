Wendy Williams Reveals How She Found Out About Ex-Husband’s Baby Scandal

The Wendy Williams biopic airs this Saturday, January 30 on Lifetime and the talk show diva is revealing all. In a recent interview to promote Wendy Williams: The Movie, she opened about how she found out her ex-husband Kevin Hunter got another woman pregnant.

While talking to E! News' Daily Pop, the 56-year-old said she hired a private investigator to follow Hunter and his girlfriend, “You know, the [private investigator] was following them on vacation. The P.I. followed her to her GYN appointments.”

She continued, “The P.I. ended up finding out that the girl was pregnant.”

The former couple filed for divorce in April 2019, not long after it was learned that Hunter’s alleged girlfriend was having a baby. However, in August of 2019, Williams admitted that she had known about his double life "for years."

Williams and Hunter first met in 1994 and married three years later. They share a son, Kevin Hunter Jr.