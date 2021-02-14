WATCH: Regina King Mock ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch

Regina King made her debut as host of Saturday Night Live, appearing in a sketch ripped from a viral social media video of a Louisiana woman who used Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray.
King, 50, a Golden Globe nominee, was joined by comedian Kenan Thompson on Saturday (Feb. 13) in the hilarious spoof of an accident lawyer commercial that featured her as Latrice Commode and Thompson, her husband, as Denzel Commode.
"If this has happened to you, you are not alone," said King's Commode character, who once used Gorilla Glue in her hair and also serves as half of the law firm Commode & Commode. "This is not your fault."
RELATED: Here’s Your First Glimpse Of Regina King Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’
She added, “Every day as many as one people fall victim to using Gorilla Glue as a beauty product and they deserve compensation. It’s a mistake that could happen to anybody, like brushing your teeth with Preparation H.”
The skit featured various testimonials from victims who have suffered from similar conditions after their body came into contact with home products. A Silly Putty victim who sat down on the product, which became attached.The sketch also featured another victim who suffered from Sharpie eyebrows.
King kicked off the show with a monologue that reflected on her “pretty wild career.”
RELATED: Regina King Proves She Can Do It All With ‘One Night in Miami'
“If you’re Black you probably know me from being in some of your favorite movies,” she joked. “If you’re white you probably know me from Watchmen or this monologue.”
The Oscar-winning actress and One Night in Miami director shared what she does when being Black in Hollywood becomes overwhelming.
“Whenever Black fame gets too crazy for me, I just go to the next white town and I’m the regular suspicious shopper again,” she laughed..
Her opening monologue also mentioned how Eddie Murphy inspired her to one day host SNL.
Watch Regina King’s SNL monologue below:
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
COMMENTS