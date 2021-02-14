WATCH: Regina King Mock ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch

Regina King made her debut as host of Saturday Night Live, appearing in a sketch ripped from a viral social media video of a Louisiana woman who used Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray.

King, 50, a Golden Globe nominee, was joined by comedian Kenan Thompson on Saturday (Feb. 13) in the hilarious spoof of an accident lawyer commercial that featured her as Latrice Commode and Thompson, her husband, as Denzel Commode.

"If this has happened to you, you are not alone," said King's Commode character, who once used Gorilla Glue in her hair and also serves as half of the law firm Commode & Commode. "This is not your fault."

