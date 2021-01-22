Regina King To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Regina King is an Oscar winner, Golden Globe winner and two-time Emmy winner. However, one thing she has not yet conquered is the host position at SNL. But that is about to change.

King will host the comedy sketch show on Feb.13 with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff, according to PEOPLE.

The actress will be promoting her directorial debut One Night In Miami. The film depicts four Black icons whose worlds collide on (you guessed it) one night in Miami — specifically, the evening of Cassius Clay's historic fight against Sonny Liston in 1964.

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, defeats heavy weight champion Liston at the Miami Convention Hall. Clay memorialized the event with his three friends: Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown.

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, also directed by King, One Night In Miami, is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

The Amazon film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Muhammad Ali (then Cassius Clay), Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke and Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown.

Catch King on Saturday Night Live Feb. 13 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.