Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Lands Mega Movie Role

After breaking out as the star of Shondaland and Netflix series, Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page has closed a mega deal for a leading role in a new movie.

The actor will star in Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons feature film and will join a cast that will include Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Justice Smith, The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Famously known for its war games, treasure hunts, reversals of fortune, and more, the Dungeons & Dragons game includes humans, elves, orcs, and other creatures in its mystical land. It is not clear if the movie adaptation will be a fantasy film or incorporate pieces of the game.

RELATED: WATCH: Regina King Mock ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch

Bridgerton was greenlit for season two and stars Page as the Duke of Hastings in the Shonda Rhimes drama. The British actor also has film feature credits in Sylvie’s Love and Mortal Engines.

On Saturday (Feb. 20), Page will host Saturday Night Live.

“Saturday night, dear reader, is upon us,” SNL caption in an Instagram post, acting as the narrator, Lady Whistledown, from the Netflix series.