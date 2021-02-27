Mike Tyson Calls For Hulu Boycott Over 'Unauthorized' Biography

Hulu recently announced a new eight-part series about the life of Mike Tyson titled Iron Mike. The former heavyweight champion is now calling for a boycott of the streaming service.
On Feb. 26, Tyson, 54, released a statement on Instagram, condemning the series, calling it tone deaf, cultural misappropriation. He also noted that Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences, especially after uprisings against police brutality across the nation in 2020.
"This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story,” the statement reads. “To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights.”
PEOPLE magazine reached out to Hulu, where officials declined to comment.
The Brooklyn native was one of the most feared, and powerful boxers of his time. He was the first boxer to win the WBC, WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles and the only fighter to hold the three titles simultaneously. With a record of 44 knockouts out of his 58 matches, the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world was known for his hard-hitting style and ferocious tactics. He is also famous for biting Evander Holyfield's ear during their historical re-match in '97.
The hall of fame boxer is also known for his tumultuous life outside the ring, including his rocky marriage to actress Robin Givens and run-ins with the law. Since retiring in 2006, Tyson has dabbled in everything from acting (including a star turn in The Hangover) to wrestling to philanthropy to competing in dance competitions.
