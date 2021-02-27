Mike Tyson Calls For Hulu Boycott Over 'Unauthorized' Biography

Hulu recently announced a new eight-part series about the life of Mike Tyson titled Iron Mike. The former heavyweight champion is now calling for a boycott of the streaming service.

On Feb. 26, Tyson, 54, released a statement on Instagram, condemning the series, calling it tone deaf, cultural misappropriation. He also noted that Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences, especially after uprisings against police brutality across the nation in 2020.

"This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story,” the statement reads. “To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights.”

The post also includes a #BoycottHulu hashtag. See below:

