Chicago Actor And Comedian, Erica Watson Dies At 48

Comedian and actor Erica Watson has died at age 48.
The Chicago native passed away in Jamaica, according to her brother, who reported her death in a Facebook post on Saturday night (Feb. 27). She died due to complications from COVID-19.
“We are not taking this easy. Please respect our privacy right now ... as we make arrangements to bring my sister home. Keep us in your prayers,” Eric Watson wrote.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Watson had recently moved to Montego Bay and celebrated her birthday on Feb. 26, April Williams of Gill Talent Group's Chicago office, who represented the entertainer, confirmed.
“Erica was many things,” Williams told the Tribune. “She was a brilliant comic, a really strong, grounded actress, and she was near and dear to our hearts.”
Watson was widely known for her role as Miss Tiny in Season 1 of Lena Waithe’s Showtime series “The Chi.” She also worked as a stand-up comedian.
Raised in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, Erica Faye Watson, was born in Chicago in 1973. As a Kenwood Academy High School and Columbia College alumna, the multi-talented actress also had credits in NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” Spike Lee’s feature film“Chi-Raq,” ABC 7’s “Windy City Live” and WCIU’s “The Jam,” the Chicago Sun-Times writes. She appeared in the Oscar nominated film “Precious” starring Gabourey Sidibe and Mo’Nique.
A memorial website accepting donations has been created to help bring Watson home.
(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
