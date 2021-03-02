Chicago Actor And Comedian, Erica Watson Dies At 48

Comedian and actor Erica Watson has died at age 48.

The Chicago native passed away in Jamaica, according to her brother, who reported her death in a Facebook post on Saturday night (Feb. 27). She died due to complications from COVID-19.

“We are not taking this easy. Please respect our privacy right now ... as we make arrangements to bring my sister home. Keep us in your prayers,” Eric Watson wrote.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Watson had recently moved to Montego Bay and celebrated her birthday on Feb. 26, April Williams of Gill Talent Group's Chicago office, who represented the entertainer, confirmed.

RELATED: Vernon Jordan, Civil Rights Leader And Presidential Advisor Dies At 85