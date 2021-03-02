Gabrielle Union And Tia Mowry’s Daughters Meet For Playdate

A friendship has formed! Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry’s daughters have gotten together for an adorable playdate.
On Sunday (Feb. 28), Kaavia and Cairo, both 2 years of age, met for laughs. Union and Mowry posted videos of the pair having a blast on their respective Instagram accounts.
“The playdate we’ve all been waiting for,” Union captioned her Instagram post. “When @kaaviajames met Cairo!!! Bringing the girls together was magic and pure sweetness and comedy!”
RELATED: Watch Gabrielle Union And Daughter Kaavia In Fun Battle Over Pasta
Union showed Kaavia taking Cairo on a cruise in a toddler-sized electric car. Mowry also posted a video on IG showing the pair hugging each other as their moms watched and delighted.
“Let the #fun begin!” Mowry captioned in her post playing Saweetie’s “Best Friend” by Doja Cat.
Mowry and Union have had a strong bond for nearly three decades. In September 2020, Union shared a “ Women Crush Wednesday” Instagram post of Tia and her twin sister and actor Tamera Mowry-Housley.
“I worked on Sister, Sister at the beginning of my career, and we've stayed in touch ever since. It has been amazing to watch all they have accomplished throughout their careers,” she wrote. “They are Pepperdine grads, producers, actors, hosts, wives, super mamas, and so much more.”
(Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images and Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
COMMENTS