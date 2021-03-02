Gabrielle Union And Tia Mowry’s Daughters Meet For Playdate

A friendship has formed! Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry’s daughters have gotten together for an adorable playdate.

On Sunday (Feb. 28), Kaavia and Cairo, both 2 years of age, met for laughs. Union and Mowry posted videos of the pair having a blast on their respective Instagram accounts.

“The playdate we’ve all been waiting for,” Union captioned her Instagram post. “When @kaaviajames met Cairo!!! Bringing the girls together was magic and pure sweetness and comedy!”