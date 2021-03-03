Vanessa Bryant Opens Up In Rare Interview Speaking About Her Loss: ‘The Pain Is Unimaginable’

It’s been over a year since the tragic passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Vanessa Bryant has avoided media, but she recently sat down with PEOPLE for this week’s Women Changing the World issue.

Gracing the cover with Los Angeles Lakers gear, the 38-year-old opened up about dealing with such an immense loss, “I can't say that I'm strong every day. I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next."

Bryant continued, “This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

See Vanessa Bryant on the cover of PEOPLE below: