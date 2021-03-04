Watch: Gabrielle Union And Zaya Wade Recreate Scene From ‘10 Things I Hate About You’

Gabrielle Union has been delivering hit movies for years so you may have forgotten she starred in the 1999 teen classic 10 Things I Hate About You. The actress decided to get nostalgic by recreating a scene from the movie with her stepdaughter Zaya Wade who played Union’s character Chastity Church.

In the viral TikTok video, 13-year-old Zaya says a line from the film, "I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?"

Union, playing a character named Bianca Stratford, responded with, "I think you can in Europe.”

Zaya nodded her head and said, "Right.” They both walked away.

Zaya delivered the lines so effortlessly, there might be an acting career in her future.

See below: