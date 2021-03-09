Queen Elizabeth Responds To Meghan-Harry Interview With Oprah In Official Statement

The fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey apparently has the Royal Family scrambling to react.

After almost 48 hours of silence, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Tuesday (March 9), claiming the family was “saddened” to learn about the challenges Meghan and Harry had faced over the past few years and said that they would address the issues in private.

The palace said the "issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.”

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,'' the statement added.

During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex revealed a culture of racism and prejudice that existed in the Royal Family during the couple’s stay at Kensington Palace.

The fallout since the interview has had everyone reacting publicly, including Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, who claims her daughter has been estranged from him for years and has not spoken to him. Markle is still very close to her mother, Doria Ragland, who doesn’t communicate with the press.

Read Buckingham Palace’s statement about the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview with Oprah below.