Candace Owens Says Meghan Markle Isn’t Black Enough To Experience Racism

Candace Owens is slamming Meghan Markle over her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The conservative commentator responded to the Duchess of Sussex’s claims that the palace held “conversations” about “how dark” her first child Archie “might be.”

“It’s so ridiculous,” Owens told Sean Hannity on his Fox News show this week. “She’s a typical leftist, narcissist.”

She added: “If you’ve seen a picture of Archie, and you believe that he has suffered anti-Black racism, then I’m a Nigerian prince and give me your credit card details.”

Owens also says that Markle isn’t Black enough to experience racism.

“If you look at her, you would not be able to discern that she’s Black. So what you’re saying is, you’re not allowed to critique Meghan Markle,” she said. “For her to put in this phone call to have his voice silenced because she’s unhappy with what’s being said about her, which by the way is being said across the globe … It really has less to do with the royals than it has to do with the typical leftist progressive in Hollywood.”

Additionally via Twitter, Owens continued her hate for Markle.

“Meghan Markle is less than 25% black. Her son is less than 12% black. Her and Harry implying that everything that happened to them is because of her blackness is a sickening level of scapegoating. What Harry is doing to his family (who cannot respond) is unforgivable,” she wrote.

During Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah, she admitted to having thoughts of suicide, saying, “I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

See Candace Owens’ comments about Meghan Markle below.