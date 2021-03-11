Wendell Pierce: Oprah Interview Comments Were About Racist Monarchy, Not Meghan Markle

Wendell Pierce, Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-star, clarifies his remarks about the former Royal after ripping the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday night (March 9), Pierce explained that his comments made on Britain’s LBC talk-radio station the day before about the sit-down interview being “insignificant,” “insensitive and offensive,” and “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing,” should not be looked at as an attack on Markle.

“I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best. Predicting this hellacious maelstrom, I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that.” he wrote. “I support her and wish her all the best.”

Pierce placed the spotlight on the royal family, suggesting that Markle's shocking comments were not surprising.