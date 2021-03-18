Kanye West Is Worth An Estimated $6.6B Thanks To Gap And Yeezy

In a new report revealed by Bloomberg, Kanye West is now worth an estimated $6.6 billion.

According to the outlet, West’s sneaker and clothing lines with adidas and Gap are valued between $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion by the Swiss investment bank UBS Group.

Nearly $970 million of that total is a part of West’s new Gap clothing line under the Yeezy Gap label which will reportedly be released by July that is part of a 10-year agreement signed in June 2020.

It is expected that the new Gap/Yeezy line will break $150 million in sales in its first full year in 2022 and it is speculated that it will top a billion dollars in revenue as soon as 2023. West reportedly will also receive stock warrants when his clothing line collection hits target sales , the securities filing reports.

After starting his adidas Yeezy sneakers brand in 2013, it has grown 31% equaling nearly $1.7 billion in annual revenue. In 2020 his Yeezy royalties were estimated at almost $191 million. The current deal with adidas Yeezy runs until 2026.