Niecy Nash Talks Sexuality And Being Part Of The Church In Exclusive ‘Red Table Talk’ Clip

Everyone’s true love story is different and you might have to kiss a few frogs to meet your king or queen.But when it comes to the hot topic of sexuality and relationships there can be much to discuss. And when you add religion and being a member of the church, the conversation intensifies.
Niecy Nash is getting real about her recent marriage to wife Jessica Betts and her journey to falling in love with a woman after being twice married to men. Nash, who is joined by her “hersband,” as she calls her, also opens up about how judgemental the church can be to those who are part of the LGBTQIA community on the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Wednesday (March 31) at 12 p.m. E.T/9 am P.T on Facebook Watch.
The 51-year-old was once a first lady of the church when she was married to her first husband, Pastor Don Dash.
“It’s so crazy how people say ‘I’m a believer, I’m in the church’,” she explains in an exclusive clip of the RTT episode with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “[They] are some of the most judgemental people you’ve ever met in your life.”
Nash and Betts created quite the buzz when they announced they had tied the knot on Aug. 29, 2020.
“Part of the reason Jessica married me is because I am a praying woman,” Nash chuckles.
Never being with a woman before meeting her wife, the comedian and actress shared what it was the partnership so desirable.
“It was the first time in my life I had ever felt fully seen and it changed me,” she says. “LGBTQ+ Niecy.”
Watch the BET.com exclusive clip of Niecy Nash from the “I'd Never Been With A Woman Before!” episode of Red Table Talk below.
(Photo by Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch)
