Niecy Nash Talks Sexuality And Being Part Of The Church In Exclusive ‘Red Table Talk’ Clip

Everyone’s true love story is different and you might have to kiss a few frogs to meet your king or queen.But when it comes to the hot topic of sexuality and relationships there can be much to discuss. And when you add religion and being a member of the church, the conversation intensifies.

Niecy Nash is getting real about her recent marriage to wife Jessica Betts and her journey to falling in love with a woman after being twice married to men. Nash, who is joined by her “hersband,” as she calls her, also opens up about how judgemental the church can be to those who are part of the LGBTQIA community on the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Wednesday (March 31) at 12 p.m. E.T/9 am P.T on Facebook Watch.

The 51-year-old was once a first lady of the church when she was married to her first husband, Pastor Don Dash.