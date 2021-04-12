Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Teases Bid For President

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be brewing up a bid for the White House after an impressive number of voters would support the Hollywood heavyweight as president.

New York Daily News reports Pipslay, a global full-service research operations company, surveyed over 30,000 people between April 2-4, in which 46% would cast their vote for the former wrestler.

On Friday (April 9,) Johnson responded to the poll on Twitter, revealing how "it’d be my honor to serve the people."