Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Teases Bid For President

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be brewing up a bid for the White House after an impressive number of voters would support the Hollywood heavyweight as president.
New York Daily News reports Pipslay, a global full-service research operations company, surveyed over 30,000 people between April 2-4, in which 46% would cast their vote for the former wrestler.
On Friday (April 9,) Johnson responded to the poll on Twitter, revealing how "it’d be my honor to serve the people."
On “Young Rock,” his NBC series loosely-based on his childhood, Johnson regularly appears in segments as a future version of himself who runs for president in 2032.
RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Cleared Up If He Identifies As Black Or Samoan With This Tweet
This isn't the first time the Rampage actor has hinted about running for the nation's highest office.
During a Daily News interview in February, Johnson admitted he “would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer.”
“So I would wait, and I would listen,” the 48-year-old explained. “I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”
Last year, Johnson endorsed Joe Biden for president, his first public endorsement of any politician.
“As a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president.”
The poll also named Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Matthew McConauhey as figures they'd support for political office.
(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
COMMENTS