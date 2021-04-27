Spike Lee Applauds Glenn Close For Her Oscars ‘Da Butt’ Performance

Spike Lee gave a special shoutout to actress Glenn Close following the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday (April 25) after she surprised the crowd dancing to the E.U. 1988 single "Da Butt," famously featured in Lee's movie School Daze released the same year.
"I got to give a shout out to my sister Glenn Close," the Oscar-winning director said in his Instagram post. "Who I heard gave me love on 'School Daze' and she was doing Da Butt too. Glenn Close was doing Da Butt! I saw it on a video, you were getting down."
The moment went viral on the internet during the show when comedian and actor Lil Rel quizzed the audience about famous songs from movie soundtracks and whether they had won or been nominated for an Oscar.
Eight-time Oscar nominee Close shocked viewers when they learned that she knew a lot about “Da Butt.”
To top off the evening, the show’s DJ, The Roots’ Questlove, started playing the track and Close stood up and showed off her dance moves.
See below:
(Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images),
