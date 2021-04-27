Spike Lee Applauds Glenn Close For Her Oscars ‘Da Butt’ Performance

Spike Lee gave a special shoutout to actress Glenn Close following the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday (April 25) after she surprised the crowd dancing to the E.U. 1988 single "Da Butt," famously featured in Lee's movie School Daze released the same year.

"I got to give a shout out to my sister Glenn Close," the Oscar-winning director said in his Instagram post. "Who I heard gave me love on 'School Daze' and she was doing Da Butt too. Glenn Close was doing Da Butt! I saw it on a video, you were getting down."