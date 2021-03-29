INTERVIEW: ‘Bad Trip’: Lil Rel Almost Quit On The First Day Of Filming New Netflix Film

If you are looking for a film full of shockingly laughable moments that make you do a double take, the Netflix film Bad Trip starring comedian Eric Andre and actor Lil Rel is likely right up your alley

In the practical jokester movie, Andre and Rel play Chris and Bud. The best friends team up and head out on an adventurous road trip filled with unpredictable moments that continue to get bigger and better. Grammy Award winning actress Tiffany Haddish also joins the laugh-out-loud cast. She plays Lil Rel’s younger sister, Trina.

Reminiscent of MTV’s classic series Punk’d, the wild comedy is directed by Andre and Kitao Sakurai, whose credits include the movies Jackass and Bad Grandpa. Full of live unscripted inventive pranks set before a real-life audience, Bad Trip makes you want to keep watching.

“I've never been a pranking guy but I've always been interested in it just because I'm a fan of the Eric Andre Show and Jackass well, so I thought it might be fun to do,” Lil Rel tells BET.com “The first day was the craziest first day of anything I've ever shot, it was like okay I'm gonna get murdered the first day this is crazy. I don't know if I can do this, I quit.”

RELATED: Eric Andre And Lil Rel Are Full Of Pranks In ‘Bad Trip’ Trailer