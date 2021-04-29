Trending:

Serena Williams Spotted With Family Visit Disney’s Magic Kingdom

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Tennis player Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the "The Game Changers" New York premiere at Regal Battery Park 11 on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Serena Williams Spotted With Family Visit Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Find out what her favorite ride and Disney song is.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Athletes often yell that they’re “going to Disney World” after winning a championship in their sport. And if that were the case for Serena Williams, she’d have made a ton of trips to the entertainment complex.

One thing’s for certain though: the tennis superstar, husband Alexis Ohanian, and daughter Olympia, did make an appearance at Disney’s Magic Kingdom. The resort released photos of the trio near Cinderella Castle as well as a minute-long video of Williams answering rapid-fire Disney questions.

RELATED: Serena Williams Admits ‘Marriage Is Not Bliss’

Williams revealed her favorite WDW park is Epcot and her favorite ride is Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She also favors Mickey Bars over Dole Whips and her go-to- Disney song is Aladdin’s “A Whole New World.”

See the photos and video via the Orlando Sentinel.

(Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs