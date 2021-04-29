Serena Williams Spotted With Family Visit Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Athletes often yell that they’re “going to Disney World” after winning a championship in their sport. And if that were the case for Serena Williams, she’d have made a ton of trips to the entertainment complex.

One thing’s for certain though: the tennis superstar, husband Alexis Ohanian, and daughter Olympia, did make an appearance at Disney’s Magic Kingdom. The resort released photos of the trio near Cinderella Castle as well as a minute-long video of Williams answering rapid-fire Disney questions.

Williams revealed her favorite WDW park is Epcot and her favorite ride is Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She also favors Mickey Bars over Dole Whips and her go-to- Disney song is Aladdin’s “A Whole New World.”

