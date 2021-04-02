Serena Williams Admits ‘Marriage Is Not Bliss’

Serena Williams has been happily married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian since 2017, but the tennis legend is keeping it real about what marriage really means.

According to PEOPLE, the tennis legend revealed some glimpses into her marriage with Ohanian while participating in a round of Bumble’s “The Question Game.” During it, Williams says keeping a marriage going is “work.”

"Marriage is not bliss. But it can be if you work at it," she said when asked about marriage after the honeymoon. "A dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty. Well, not having it, that is."

While Williams and Ohanian have balanced their nearly four-year old with raising their three-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. rather well from outward appearances, Williams says there can be heartbreak at times.

"Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend, or an animal," she said. "But time heals all wounds."