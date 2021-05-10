Black Twitter Defends Phylicia Rashad After Mother’s Day Attack

A Twitter user ignited uproar with a post on Mother’s Day (May 9) that reportedly accused Phylicia Rashad of enabling Bill Cosby to drug and rape women.

According to TMZ, the commotion stems from a friendly social media debate about the best TV moms. Scores of people praised Rashad’s character, Clair Huxtable, on The Cosby Show as their favorite.

It was a pleasant exchange until a Twitter user with the handle Lisa Talmadge voiced an opinion, TMZ stated.

"Claire Huxtable was an enabler of the longest and most prolific drug rape predator In US history, Bill Cosby. Everyone on set knew he was a sadistic predator. Everyone. 75 women drugged and raped by Cosby and he got away with it because of enablers," the post said.

In 2018, a jury convicted Cosby of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. Several other women also accused the comedian of similar assaults.

In numerous angry responses, Rashad’s fans noted to Talmadge that Clair was a fictional character. Furthermore, they made it clear that Rashad isn’t responsible for what Cosby was convicted of doing.