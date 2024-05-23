BET Awards 2024: Usher's Vintage Vibes: 5 Ultimate Classic Hits from the R&B Icon

In 2023, after a brief hiatus, the renowned “Yeah!” singer dropped "GLU," his first solo single in over two years, co-produced by longtime collaborators Lil Jon, Sean Garrett, and The Avila Brothers. This release not only marked Usher's triumphant return but also soared to the top, securing his seventh number-one single on the Adult R&B Chart. Beyond his musical feats, the 45-year-old icon clinched the "Best Male R&B/Pop Artist" award alongside Chris Brown at the BET Awards 2023. The ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on June 25, witnessed Usher's fourth win and Brown's seventh in the category.