BET Awards 2024: Usher's Vintage Vibes: 5 Ultimate Classic Hits from the R&B Icon

Revisit some of our favorite records from last year’s award winner ahead of Culture’s biggest night.
Usher Raymond

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Usher at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
By Tabie Germain
May 23, 2024 / 6:00 AM

Amidst a whirlwind of activity, Grammy-Award-winning R&B sensation Usher proves he's as vibrant as ever with a viral Vegas Residency and an eagerly anticipated tour titled The Past Present Future Tour on the horizon.

In 2023, after a brief hiatus, the renowned “Yeah!” singer dropped "GLU," his first solo single in over two years, co-produced by longtime collaborators Lil Jon, Sean Garrett, and The Avila Brothers. This release not only marked Usher's triumphant return but also soared to the top, securing his seventh number-one single on the Adult R&B Chart. Beyond his musical feats, the 45-year-old icon clinched the "Best Male R&B/Pop Artist" award alongside Chris Brown at the BET Awards 2023. The ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on June 25, witnessed Usher's fourth win and Brown's seventh in the category.

As preparations ramp up for the BET Awards 2024, honoring achievements across entertainment and the return of BET Experience 2024, Presented by Walmart, take a trip down memory lane with five classic records from the musical icon. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for the return of the biggest party in Black Hollywood on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 pm ET. 

  • “You Make Me Wanna…”

    Usher's breakthrough hit “You Make Me Wanna…” in 1997 blended R&B smoothness with infectious beats. 

    RELATED:  BET Awards 2023: 5 Major New York Moments From This Year’s Ceremony

  • “Nice & Slow”

    This seductive 1998 slow jam showcased the veteran singer’s signature silky vocals and irresistible charm.

  • “U Got It Bad”

    This heartfelt ballad, released in 2001 from his third studio album, 8701, remains one of Usher's most iconic tracks with its soulful delivery and relatable subject matter. 

  • “Final Goodbye”

    Breaking up is always challenging. In this classic 1994 record, the young R&B crooner showcases his ability to convey heartbreak with soul-stirring vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

  • “The Many Ways”

    A hidden gem in Usher's repertoire, “The Many Ways” is a smooth and sensual track that showcases his vocal range and ability to evoke emotion through his delivery.

    Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here.

bet awards 2024bet experienceUsher

