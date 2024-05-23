BET Awards 2024: Get to Know UK Singer-Songwriter Cleo Sol
With her velvety vocals, poignant lyricism, and magnetic stage presence, British-born singer-songwriter Cleo Sol has carved her own path. She has captured audiences all over and earned a coveted nomination at the upcoming BET Awards 2024.
Nominated for "Best International Act," Cleo shares the spotlight with fellow UK sensation Raye, Africa's Asake, Focalistic, and emerging Afrobeats talent Ayra Starr. Also vying for the honor are Brazil's BK, Karol Cnoká, and France's Aya Nakamura.
The excitement unfolds as the BET Awards 2024 return on Sunday, June 30th, at 8 p.m. Additionally, don't miss out on the BET Experience 2024, presented by Walmart, a week-long celebration from June 26th to June 30th, transforming Los Angeles into a hub of cultural dynamism and artistic innovation. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here.
She comes from soulful roots:
Born Cleopatra Nikolic, Cleo embarked on her musical journey from a tender age, nurturing her innate talent and love for singing. Raised by her Serbian-Spanish mother and Jamaican father, both accomplished jazz musicians, she was surrounded by musical influences.
In an interview with MTV UK, the singer credited her mother for inspiring her to start a career in music, noting she “always pushed me to be my authentic self.”
She was discovered by a prominent British record producer
Cleo's entry into the UK music scene began when she caught the attention of DaVinChe, a prominent British record producer and songwriter recognized for his contributions to the UK Grime scene. During her late teens, Cleo Sol posted her tracks on her MySpace page, which led to her discovery.
She and her partner formed a dynamic duo
Cleo has collaborated with esteemed artists on numerous projects. Notably, her partner, Dean Josiah Cover, better known as producer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Inflo, is among her collaborators. Together, they have contributed to five of Cleo's solo studio albums, including her first full-length project, "Rose in the Dark," released in 2020.
She’s a part of a musical collective with some notable members
In addition to her solo work, Cleo is part of the British indie-soul music collective SAULT. The anonymous group is led by producer Inflo, and members include Cleo, Kid Sister, and Chronixx, as well as instrumentalists Kadeem Clarke and Jack Peñate. Their music focused on the modern Black experience.
She’s a mom
In 2021, Cleo and Inflo celebrated the arrival of their first child. That same year, Cleo released her second studio album, "Mother," drawing inspiration from her personal experience of becoming a mother. The album cover depicts Cleo lounging on a sofa, cradling her baby, with a photograph of her own mother adorning the wall behind them.
Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.