A$AP Rocky Confirms Dating Rumors About His Relationship With Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has officially confirmed his relationship with Rihanna and said she is "the one."

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the rapper opened up about his feelings for Rihanna, describing her as "the love of my life; my lady." The rapper also spoke about what it felt like to be in a relationship with the multi-faceted beauty entrepreneur and entertainer.

"So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," Rocky said. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Regarding a desire to have children in the future, Rocky shared his thoughts on starting a family and said that fatherhood is "in my destiny, absolutely." "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very," Rocky told GQ magazine.

While the couple has been together during quarantine, Rocky said that he and Rihanna went on a cross-country road trip together in a tour bus. He also revealed that Rihanna has "absolutely" inspired some of his upcoming new music and that she offers feedback on his projects, People reported.

"I think it's important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It's just a different point of view," Rocky said in the GQ interview.

In Nov. 2020, a source told People that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship. In Jan. 2020, rumors of the couple dating made headlines following Rihanna's split from her billionaire boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel.