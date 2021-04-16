Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Raise Eyebrows While Attending A Drake-Hosted Party

Although pop superstar Rihanna and rap hitmaker A$AP Rocky have never officially confirmed their relationship, the pair are reportedly still going strong after they attended a party hosted by fellow hip hop star Drake, who she has reportedly dated in the past.

According to US Weekly, the couple enjoyed each other's company on Monday (April 12) at Delilah, a West Hollywood hotspot. “It’s obvious they’re a couple and also are each other’s best friend," an unnamed source told the magazine website. "They kid around a lot [and] laugh a lot. They have private date nights together a lot and have a blast hanging out together.”

Vanity Fair reports the "Hotline Bling" rapper wasn't too keen on the couple attending the party, although Complex sources say there’s allegedly “no bad blood” between the three. In fact, the pair was actually invited by Drake, who reportedly “approves and likes ASAP.” The source concluded, “They are all really good friends.”

Shortly after rumors surfaced that Rihanna and the “Goldie” rapper were an item, multiple outlets reported that they were spotted holding hands in RiRi’s home country over the Christmas holiday last year.

“They’re not necessarily hiding the fact that they’re dating—they more so just don’t want people in their business," an unidentified source claimed. They’re two chill people that don’t want that kind of attention, so they show up randomly to a spot and nobody really knows until afterwards.”

Drake and Rihanna had reportedly dated between 2009 and 2017.

In September 2013, Drake appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he described Rih as a "great girl," admitting the two "had our moment and [I'll] always support and have love for her."