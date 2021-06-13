21 Savage Reveals Secret Passion To Become A Pilot

Rapper 21 Savage has been quite busy during the pandemic.

Not only did the Atlanta rapper drop Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin in October 2020, but he recently collaborated with Chris Rock for Spiral, an extended play track, which serves as the soundtrack for the Saw-prequel of the same name with Rock as the lead. The rapper also teamed up with DJ Khaled for the track “Wish Wish” with Cardi B, which dropped a week later.

Despite the heavy workload, the Grammy Award-winning rapper and Rock recently appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on May 19. During a game of “True Confessions,” he revealed he was hours away from getting a pilot’s license.

For a beat, Rock and the Tonight host sat in disbelief, leading Fallon to ask the rapper why he would want to fly a plane and if he was literally “hours '' away from earning a license. He claimed he was serious and said he had been taking lessons in California, where he hopes to get certified.

“A while back,” Savage said, according to HipHopDX. “Probably two years. I wanted to be in the Air Force when I was young. [But] I’m not flying like big planes, just single-engine planes like propeller planes.”

Savage may not be piloting your average commercial fleet, but his different interests like flying continue to astonish many, including Rock and Fallon.

Watch the video below: