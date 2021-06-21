Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Split Amid News Of Fresh Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly split following a new cheating incident.

TMZ reports that a source close to the couple revealed they called things off a few weeks ago, which is a short time after a woman named Sydney Chase claimed she slept with the NBA baller after he had reunited with Khloe.

At the time, Thompson denied Chase’s claims and threatened to sue her but didn’t go through with it.

The timing of the news leak about the couple’s split comes on the heels of a Daily Mail report that Thompson was spotted entering a room with three women at a party on Friday night, and then leaving a half an hour later looking “disheveled.”

This latest news comes shortly after Khloe said she’s still friends with Tristan on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special, part 2, which aired on Sunday (June 20). Khloe says she became closer to Tristan while they co-parented during the coronavirus pandemic, but revealed they were not together during season 20 of KUWTK.

"I don't know, we just really, really became genuine great friends with one another," she explained. "It just was this natural progression. I'm not saying that's what I would encourage other people to do – it's just what naturally happened with him and I."

When host Andy Cohen asked straight up if she trusts him now – following the public cheating scandals – Khloe replied: "I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things. What I need to find out, everything comes my way. I just need to trust and focus on today and go day by day. I can't worry too much about everything else."

"I know the growth and the work that he's done. I know all the help that he's got, and the constant efforts that he makes every single day, and how hard he fought to get back with me currently," she added. "I don't understand why someone would go through all that if they weren't really serious."