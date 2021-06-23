Mary J. Blige Reflects On Painful Childhood In New Documentary

Mary J. Blige’s new documentary My Life hits Amazon Prime on June 25. The legendary R&B singer recently opened up about sharing such challenging moments on screen.

Blige told ET's Kevin Frazier, "To go back and actually show them where the pain came from, it was heavy, but it was nothing because those are my fans. In order to do a My Life documentary, you have to go back and show people what happened, you know? Why it happened and where did all this pain come from.”

The 50-year-old also added, "The most painful part is, 'Why so much stuff, so much stuff had to happen to a little girl?' But that happens, you know? Little girls aren't safe. Little boys aren't safe.”

She continued, "Just speaking about all of that and how my mother was single and she was trying to raise us and she was being hurt. And she was in pain. And we all was in pain, but we were trying to survive without everyone knowing we were in pain.”

The doc, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, explores Blige’s early days in the music industry and the making of the iconic 1994 sophomore album My Life. The film, which includes appearances from Taraji P. Henson and Alicia Keys, also includes the “Be Happy” singer-songwriter performing the album.

Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Quincy Jones also serve as executive producers.

