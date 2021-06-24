Trending:

Tristan Thompson Granted Default Judgement Of $52K In Libel Lawsuit, Paternity Accuser

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 01: NBA Champion Tristan Thompson attends The Amari Thompson Soiree 2019 in support of Epilepsy Toronto held at The Globe and Mail Centre on August 01, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

The NBA player filed the suit against Kimberly Alexander in 2020 after she alleged that he was the father of her child

Published 10 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

NBA player Tristan Thompson has been granted a default judgment in his lawsuit against model Kimberly Alexander who alleged that the 30-year-old was the father of her child.

According to People, on Tuesday (June 22), a Los Angeles court granted Thompson $52,901.75 in the libel case; this includes $50,000 in general damages and $2,901.95 in costs, court records show. On July 26, a formal judgment is also expected to be issued.

Court documents also reveal that the Boston Celtics player “contends DNA test results revealed he is not the father” of Alexander’s child. 

Thompson is Prince's father, 4, with his ex Jordan Craig and 3-year-old daughter True, who he shares with  Khloé Kardashian. The couple reportedly has recently called it quits again after allegations of Thompson surfaced of him partying with several women in Los Angeles on Friday (June 18). 

TMZ reports that a source close to the couple revealed they called things off a few weeks ago, which is a short time after a woman named Sydney Chase claimed she slept with the NBA baller after he had reunited with Khloé.

(Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

