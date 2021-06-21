Kylie Jenner And Khloé Kardashian Share The Status Of Their Relationship With Jordyn Woods

On part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian revealed where they stand with Jordyn Woods following the cheating scandal involving Khloé ’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star and Good American founder let reunion host Andy Cohen know that she is not speaking with Woods but also that at this time there isn’t any bad blood and that she has forgiven Woods, E Online reports.

“That's also the thing where some narratives aren't as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I've actually tweeted, I've actually done Insta-stories, I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties,” she shared.

In Feb. 2019, Kardashian and Thompson called it quits after rumors that the NBA player had been seen with Woods. On an episode of Red Table Talk Woods admitted to kissing the athlete.

“I forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life,” Kardashian continued. “I have to forgive these people for me. And it's up to them to forgive themselves and to be accountable and learn.”

Jenner also noted that since the drama started with her older sister and former BFF, she has spoken to Woods.

“Jordyn and I did have a talk after that. When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me,” Jenner shared.

Jordyn Woods is currently dating Karl Anthony Towns; the couple celebrated their first anniversary in mid-May.

Khloé and Tristan have since reconciled and are co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter True.