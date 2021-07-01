Tabitha Brown Gives A Peaceful Clap Back To Wendy Williams For Talking About Her Husband

Wendy Williams had some words for Tabitha Brown and the social media mogul responded with shade that was full of peace and love.

On a July 1 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host criticized Brown for retiring her husband, Chance Brown, from the LAPD, where he has worked for 15 years.

Williams, 56, referring to her former marriage to Kevin Hunter, said, “I was married to one of those. ‘I make the money!’ and so on and so forth. ‘Go live your dreams! Open a business! Go, go, go!’ See how that turned out.”



She then had a prediction, “I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment. ‘Live your dream’… They may invest in stuff and lose the money. They invest in something else then the money gets swindled or stolen. Then they invest again and he comes home and throws his bag down. She’s like ‘What? What?’ And he’s like, ‘I can’t do this and this is your fault. You’re over here making your money and stuff and had me quit my job.'”

Brown, 42, who is known for her viral social media videos about lifestyle and veganism, caught wind of Williams’ comments and hours later hopped on Instagram Live to deliver a five-minute video full of smiles, love and prayer.

“Wendy the pain you must be in to feel this way, honey, I’m so sorry. But listen, let me tell you this. Twenty-three years I’ve been with my husband, broke for a very long time together. Struggled for a very long time together. Succeeded for the last couple of years together,” she began.

“I was his dog in the fight and he believed in me and we did it together for the last 15 years. I did every year with him in the LAPD and he did every year with me with rejection and nos in this entertainment industry. However, God has blessed me…I’ve been praying on this for a very long time and it has now come to pass. That is the power of God. It’s also the power of allowing God to be first in your marriage. That’s how it remains successful, we keep Him first. He is first in our marriage. Not money, not business, not success, but God. He’s first.”

Brown continued, “I pray that someone will love you enough to see you when you are not well, to see when you need true support, to see you when you need compassion, to see you when you need kindness. I pray that somebody loves you enough to sacrifice their life for you. I pray that type of love finds you so that you can understand why I don’t want my husband to put his life on the line anymore, wearing a bulletproof vest if he don’t have to, and if it’s not his desire.”

Brown revealed her husband has also started a non-profit to help children, which he will expand now that he will retire from the LAPD.

“I pray that somebody finds you, love finds you that excites you the way I’m excited for my husband to grow his business, pour into children and coach these kids and do other things he’s dreamt about.”

Brown also added, "Let us all pray for people like Miss Wendy and others who have been so hurt or never found a genuine love that fills their heart with so much compassion and joy.”

Watch the clip below: