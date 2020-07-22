Wendy Williams Announces Return Of Talk Show

The Wendy Williams Show went on hiatus in May so the talk show host could deal with health issues surrounding Graves' disease. However, the 56-year-old is ready for a grand return in September.

Yesterday (July 21), she posted on Instagram that The Wendy Williams Show is returning on September 21. She captioned the post with, “I’m sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in…even if for just an hour.”



She also confirmed the show will be back in the studio and not remotely posting on Instagram saying, “I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set.” No word on how many ”co-hosts” (if any) will be allowed to participate in the typically live studio audience.