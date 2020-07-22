Wendy Williams Announces Return Of Talk Show

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
The Wendy Williams Show went on hiatus in May so the talk show host could deal with health issues surrounding Graves' disease. However, the 56-year-old is ready for a grand return in September.
Yesterday (July 21), she posted on Instagram that The Wendy Williams Show is returning on September 21. She captioned the post with, “I’m sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in…even if for just an hour.”
She also confirmed the show will be back in the studio and not remotely posting on Instagram saying, “I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set.” No word on how many ”co-hosts” (if any) will be allowed to participate in the typically live studio audience.
The Wendy Williams Show is filmed in New York City, which has seen a decrease in coronavirus infections. The city is currently in its final phase of reopening, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, which would allow Williams to have a crew on set.
However, just yesterday (July 21), Cuomo threatened to reverse the reopening after footage of countless young people refusing to wear masks continued to surface online.
According to NBC, Cumo said, "It's stupid what you're doing. Bars and restaurants are the problem. It doesn't have to be. You have 700 people drinking in a public place, violating the open container law."
He also added, "We are right on the line. We have to protect the progress we have made."
In the last few weeks, the virus has also skyrocketed in California, Texas, Florida and Arizona. There are also concerns that a second wave of COVID-19 will hit New York again in the fall.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
