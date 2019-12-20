‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith Secretly Ties The Knot With Joshua Jackson

US Weekly reports that the newlyweds obtained their marriage license in August of 2019 at the Beverly Hills courthouse, but the license is only valid in California for 90 days, meaning they would have been married by November. The celebratory news comes after the couple made their first public appearance at Turner-Smith’s big-screen premiere of Queen & Slim at the 2019 AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have secretly wed, according to new reports.

The pair started dating in November of 2018 after they were seen together walking in Los Angeles. A source also told US that they were also spotted at Usher’s 40th birthday party in October of the same year.

On August 12th, the actress posted a photo of her beau with a caption saying “two people who only fancy each other a little bit.”