‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith Secretly Ties The Knot With Joshua Jackson

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the "Queen & Slim" Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The couple obtained their marriage license months before.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have secretly wed, according to new reports.

US Weekly reports that the newlyweds obtained their marriage license in August of 2019 at the Beverly Hills courthouse, but the license is only valid in California for 90 days, meaning they would have been married by November. The celebratory news comes after the couple made their first public appearance at Turner-Smith’s big-screen premiere of Queen & Slim at the 2019 AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

The pair started dating in November of 2018 after they were seen together walking in Los Angeles. A source also told US that they were also spotted at Usher’s 40th birthday party in October of the same year. 

On August 12th, the actress posted a photo of her beau with a caption saying “two people who only fancy each other a little bit.”

The initial rumors of their marriage sparked rumors when Turner-Smith was spotted rocking a rather shiny diamond-studded band on her wedding finger while Jackson was seen wearing a gold ring on the same finger.

The two have been professing their love for each other on Instagram prior to confirming that they were indeed exclusive.

(Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

