Camila Cabello Responds To Blackface Backlash, Backup Dancer

Singer Camila Cabello addressed accusations after one of her backup dancers appeared to perform in blackface during a late-night appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on July 24.

The Grammy winner dropped by the show to perform her latest single, "Don't Go Yet," and honored the 80s in the performance, with a Miami Vice theme with costumes worn by herself and dancers, according to E! Online.

However, one dancer's makeup caught the attention, and people reacted on social media, believing that it was blackface.

“Camila what was going on with Dylan's makeup?...having a dancer do blackface on stage in 2021 is absurd and you know better than that! say something immediately,” on Twitter wrote.

Cabello issued an official statement to set the record straight shortly after.

“hey! so this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan,” she said. “we purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin.”