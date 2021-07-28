Usher’s Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Raymond Addresses Their Marriage In New Memoir

Tameka Foster Raymond, celebrity fashion stylist, has come out with a new memoir that will reportedly address a few misconceptions that occurred while she was married to singer Usher.

Titled Here I Stand… in a Beautiful State is now available for pre-order and invites her fans into her world as well clearing the air on rumors about her relationship with the entertainer and the 2012 tragic death of one of her sons, 11-year-old Kile Glover, was killed following a jetski accident on Lake Lanier in Georgia.

The title of the memoir is a nod to Usher’s fifth studio album Here I Stand released in 2008 while the pair was married. The former couple were married from 2007 to 2009.

“After several years of contemplating writing about her life, she decided to write a book after having a conversation with three women on a beach in Bali,” a press release reads, according to AceShowbiz. “As they spoke, they learned who Raymond's ex-husband was and they were insistent there was no way she could be who she said she was because his wife had died.”

The women were referring to a “near-death experience” Tameka had while in Brazil that was inappropriately reported by the media, the release states.

“After that hilarious and memorable conversation on the beach, Raymond knew she had to write a book,” the press release continues. “It was time to clear up all the rumors and outright lies about her fashion career, her marriage, and her parenting.”

The book will also feature her memories from some of her famous clients, Lauryn Hill, Ciara, Aaliyah, Timbaland, Ginuwine and Chris Brown.

Watch the trailer for her memoir below: