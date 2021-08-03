Michael Jai White Reveals His Son Died Of COVID-19

Michael Jai White revealed his eldest son died of the coronavirus “just a few months ago” at 38 years old.

In an interview with VladTV, the 53-year-old actor said his son, who he didn’t name, was born when he was 15 years old and they were extremely close having “grown up together.” He also said his son lived in a “street element,” which he thinks contributed to his death.

“Unfortunately, he was still kind of out there in the streets hustling, wasn’t doing well, started getting on substances. He’d come out, go back in, all that type of stuff,” White explained.

White said he tried to help for his son but “ultimately, it’s up to that person, especially if somebody’s a grown person. He never shook the streets. That was his thing.”

White revealed his son was hospitalized and not vaccinated. He died in Connecticut.

His son was a father of six.

See the interview below: