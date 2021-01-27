Remy Ma And Papoose's 2-Year-Old Daughter Can Read—And She’s Already A Mini YouTube Star!

Baby Reminisce sent social media into a frenzy with this adorable video clip showing her ability to read words at the age of 2.

Reminisce Mackenzie is showcasing why her parents bestowed upon her the moniker, “The Golden Child.” Keep scrolling to see Remy Ma and Papoose ’s baby girl flex her smarts in a new Instagram video!

In the at-home video captured by Remy, the tiny tot sits on the floor with her proud papa as he happily prompts her with words to read on a flashcard.

“Since age one @reminiscemackenzie has been identifying words. She’s now age two,” Papoose happily captioned the same video. “And she’s truly a blessing!”

Properly identifying words like “baby,” and “clap,” the youngest child of the rapper seemed just as excited about her education as her parents. She also successfully identified the word, “nose.”

Equally excited about her daughter’s literary talents, Remy posted the same video along with the caption: “We try to make everything fun and we praise her when she gets it correct, which makes her eager to learn more.”